April 12, 13, 14 School Holidays; Here's Why!

As the summer holidays start, students in Telangana have something to look forward to. The government has declared summer holidays for schools, and that's not all; there are three consecutive holiday days from April 12 to 14.

Why the Holidays?

April 12 is a second Saturday, and April 13 is a Sunday, so schools are already shut on these days. Moreover, April 14 is a Monday, and it is the birthday of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, a great Indian leader. Given this, all schools and colleges in Telangana will remain shut.

Other Upcoming Holidays

Besides these three days, there are other April holidays that students have to look forward to. April 10 is observed as Mahavir Jayanti, which is an optional holiday. Good Friday will be on April 18, and Easter will come next on April 20. These holidays will provide students with a much-needed respite from their school routines.

Summer Holidays

The summer break will officially start on April 24, offering students a longer recess to rest and refocus. The break will be a much-needed relief for students who have been studying hard all year.

Conclusion

With these holidays, students in Telangana are able to get some well-deserved time off. Whether they use this time to simply relax at home, hang out with family and friends, or pursue their passions, this break is sure to be a welcome change from the daily school grind.

