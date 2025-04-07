Goa SSC 10th Results 2025 Live: Check Here
The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the results of the Goa Board Class 10 exams 2025 today, April 7, at 5 PM. This is a momentous day as it is a milestone in the academic career of thousands of students in Goa.
How to check the results online?
- Visit the official site: Go to gbshse.in
- Enter your login details: Enter your seat number, school index, registration number, and captcha code
- Click on the result link: After entering your details, click on the result link to check your result
- Download or take a printout of your result: You can take a printout or download your result for future use
Previous Year Pass Percentages
Following is a glimpse of the previous year pass percentages:
- 2024: 92.38% (girls: 92.93%, boys: 91.80%)
- 2023: 96.6% (girls: 96.92%, boys: 96.37%)
- 2022: 92.7% (girls: 93.9%, boys: 91.6%)
- 2021: 99.72% (based on internal assessment marks owing to the COVID-19 pandemic)
- 2020: 92.6% (girls: 93.3%, boys: 92%)
Post-Result Procedures
After verifying your result, you can:
- Collect your original mark sheet from your school
- Apply for re-evaluation if you are not satisfied with your scores
- Explore further studies and career opportunities based on your performance
What's Next?
Keep yourself informed of the newest updates and announcements of the Goa Board to facilitate a seamless transition to your next academic pursuits. Whether you're going on to further education or joining the workforce, this is a great period for you to open doors to new opportunities and meet your objectives.
