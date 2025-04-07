Goa SSC 10th Results 2025 Live: Check Here

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the results of the Goa Board Class 10 exams 2025 today, April 7, at 5 PM. This is a momentous day as it is a milestone in the academic career of thousands of students in Goa.

How to check the results online?

Visit the official site: Go to gbshse.in

Enter your login details: Enter your seat number, school index, registration number, and captcha code

Click on the result link: After entering your details, click on the result link to check your result

Download or take a printout of your result: You can take a printout or download your result for future use

Previous Year Pass Percentages

Following is a glimpse of the previous year pass percentages:

2024: 92.38% (girls: 92.93%, boys: 91.80%)

2023: 96.6% (girls: 96.92%, boys: 96.37%)

2022: 92.7% (girls: 93.9%, boys: 91.6%)

2021: 99.72% (based on internal assessment marks owing to the COVID-19 pandemic)

2020: 92.6% (girls: 93.3%, boys: 92%)

Post-Result Procedures

After verifying your result, you can:

Collect your original mark sheet from your school

Apply for re-evaluation if you are not satisfied with your scores

Explore further studies and career opportunities based on your performance

What's Next?

Keep yourself informed of the newest updates and announcements of the Goa Board to facilitate a seamless transition to your next academic pursuits. Whether you're going on to further education or joining the workforce, this is a great period for you to open doors to new opportunities and meet your objectives.

