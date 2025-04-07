JD(U) slams LoP Gandhi for 'Palayan Roko, Naukri Do' march in Bihar; says yatra has no relevance

Patna, April 7 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi on Monday joined the 'Palayan Roko, Naukri Do (Stop migration, provide jobs)' foot march in Begusarai to highlight issues such as inflation, unemployment and migration to other states in search of jobs, faced by Bihar's youth.

However, JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Prasad criticised the move, stating that the Congress leader and his team had come to mislead people and the yatra has no relevance in the state.

He also added that they were unable to walk even for a few hours. This remark came as the foot march concluded in 24 minutes.

Speaking to IANS, Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said, "They have come from Delhi claiming that there are migration and employment problems in Bihar and they will resolve these issues after coming to power.

"I want to say that they are here to mislead people, as they couldn’t even walk for a few hours. What do they have to do with the struggles of the unemployed? The foot march lasted only 24 minutes. In fact, the Congress knows that people will never believe they are genuinely serious about addressing migration and employment issues."

"The Congress has ruled the country for over half a century, and its policies, decisions, and rampant corruption have left the youth with nothing but disappointment. Migration continued under their watch, and today, the biggest moral responsibility for migration lies with the Congress and RJD. It’s noteworthy that this programme was not directed against us," he claimed.

He further added, "Both Congress and RJD are under scrutiny today, with the public questioning them. In a state where Bihar’s charismatic Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has provided 12 lakh jobs, 38 lakh jobs are being created, and 92 lakh families are receiving financial aid of Rs 2 lakh each to establish small enterprises, what is the relevance of this padyatra? Not everyone requires such assistance."

Clad in a white T-shirt, LoP Gandhi participated in the foot march alongside several party leaders, including Kanhaiya Kumar and Bihar Congress President Rajesh Kumar.

A large number of Congress leaders and workers, along with members of its student and youth wings, carried party flags and placards demanding the immediate filling of vacancies in the Defence forces.

