Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Spotted at Hyderabad Airport, Pre-Wedding Trip?

The Akkineni family is once again in the spotlight, and this time it’s all about Akhil Akkineni and his fiancée Zainab. The couple was recently spotted at the Hyderabad airport, walking hand-in-hand and looking inseparable — sparking fresh buzz around their relationship and possible wedding plans.

As fans closely follow every move of the Akkineni clan, many can’t help but draw attention to the family’s complex relationship history. Nagarjuna, who parted ways with his first wife, later married Amala. His son Naga Chaitanya too ended his marriage with actress Samantha and is now reportedly dating actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Akhil, following a similar pattern, broke off his previous engagement and is now engaged to Zainab.

Despite these personal ups and downs, the family seems to have found peace. Now, all eyes are on Akhil, as wedding rumors gain momentum. Though there’s been no official confirmation from the family, sources close to the couple suggest that the wedding could happen sooner than expected.

Adding fuel to the fire, Akhil and Zainab’s recent airport appearance has taken social media by storm. The duo’s chemistry was evident as they walked together, prompting fans to label them a “picture-perfect couple.” While some believe they were jetting off for wedding planning, others think it’s a pre-birthday getaway.

With Akhil’s birthday falling on April 8, speculations are rife that the couple is heading to a special destination for a celebratory trip. Netizens are even calling it Akhil’s “last bachelor birthday bash,” adding to the curiosity.

Whether it’s a romantic escape or pre-wedding celebrations, one thing’s for sure — Akhil and Zainab have everyone’s attention. Fans now eagerly wait for an official announcement.