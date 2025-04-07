Ayushmann Khurrana Showers Love on Wife Tahira Kashyap After Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis.

On World Health Day, Tahira Kashyap, who is the wife of Bollywood hero Ayushmann Khurrana and a writer, announced that her breast cancer has relapsed after 7 years. In a motivating post, Tahira revealed that regular checkups had helped her identify the cancer early, as she displayed confidence in overcoming the battle this time around as well.

Fans and celebrities immediately flooded Tahira's Instagram post with comforting messages. Ayushmann's brother Aparshakti, Sonali Bendre, Guneet Monga, and Shakti Mohan were some of the many people to have sent her messages of strength amid a difficult time.

With all the comments flooding her post, husband Ayushmann Khurrana quietly wrote "My Hero" and put up a heart emoji beside the message. Tahira received her first cancer diagnosis 7 years ago, and since then, she has been candid about her battle.

In multiple interviews, Tahira revealed how her husband, Ayushmann Khurrana, has been a rock by her side in her battle; without him, it would have been highly difficult for her to win the battle over cancer. Even now, Tahira is sure of her husband's support and even called him her rock in an Instagram story shared after revealing her breast cancer diagnosis.

Tahira has written multiple books, where she adapted a confessional style of writing in all of them. Her last book was "The 7 Sins of Being a Mother," and it generated quite a bit of discussion online after its release. Tahira's unapologetic approach sparked a healthy discussion, and she had maintained a similar writing style in her previous books as well.

With the love and support from husband Ayushmann Khurrana and well-wishers, Tahira Kashyap prepares for a tough ride with cancer one more time.