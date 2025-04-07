Supreme Court Relief for YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy in Liquor Sales Case

YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy has secured interim relief from the Supreme Court in connection with a case related to liquor sales. As part of his anticipatory bail petition, the apex court directed that he should not be arrested until the next hearing.

Mithun Reddy had moved the Supreme Court seeking anticipatory bail after challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court's verdict in the CID case on liquor sales. The petition was heard by a bench comprising Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice R. Mahadevan, who granted interim protection from arrest and issued notices to the Andhra Pradesh Police in connection with the bail plea.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi represented Mithun Reddy during the hearing and presented arguments on his behalf.

Earlier, the AP CID had informed the High Court that the investigation into the liquor policy case was still in its early stages. The CID also clarified that Mithun Reddy had not yet been named as an accused in the case. Based on this, the High Court had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea. However, the very next day, CID teams reached Delhi and were reportedly planning his arrest—prompting Reddy to approach the Supreme Court.

The handling of the liquor case by the AP CID has been controversial from the beginning. Allegations have surfaced that the police acted under political pressure, using the investigation as a tool for harassment and vendetta. Reports suggest that CID officers coerced false statements from individuals, extracting names of those they wanted to implicate.

Based on these allegedly false statements, the CID has initiated arrests and conducted raids at the residences of those mentioned. Several such raids were conducted yesterday in Hyderabad, where women present in the houses were reportedly intimidated. It is alleged that warnings were issued, threatening to summon them to police stations.