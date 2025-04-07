HCU to be Shifted to Fourth City? KTR Fires at Revanth Reddy

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has vowed to continue the fight to save the 400-acre Kancha Gachibowli forest, condemning the Telangana government’s plans to shift the University of Hyderabad (UoH) to a proposed "Future City." KTR also pledged that if his party returns to power, they would reclaim the disputed 400 acres of Hyderabad Central University (HCU) land in Kancha Gachibowli, promising to transform it into a large-scale eco park.

In an open letter, KTR criticized the Telangana government, accusing them of defaming and intimidating UoH students. He condemned the government's plans to relocate the university and replace the forest with an "Eco Park," calling it a strategy to distract from the true environmental issue.

KTR also took aim at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, branding him as a “real estate broker” for prioritizing land deals over the public interest. He mocked Revanth Reddy for spending more time on land deals than considering the well-being of future generations.

The BRS leader thanked UoH students, environmental activists, public figures, and media for their unwavering support in the fight to protect the ecologically rich land, which is home to hundreds of species. KTR emphasized that movements born out of selflessness would succeed in the end.

Revealing that the Telangana government secretly planned to transfer the University of Hyderabad to the "Future City" near the Srisailam highway, KTR criticized both the Chief Minister’s office and Congress leaders, accusing them of acting like real estate agents rather than serving the public.

KTR reminded that the UoH campus has stood for over 50 years as a symbol of environmental harmony and academic excellence, arguing that demolishing the university in the name of development would betray the state’s future.

While acknowledging the Supreme Court's role in stopping past environmental violations, KTR made it clear that the fight is not over. He urged students, environmental activists, and citizens to remain united and peaceful in their resistance.

The BRS leader reaffirmed his party’s commitment to protecting the full 400 acres and called on the government to halt all auction processes related to the forest land. KTR concluded by saying that the fight would continue until the land is permanently preserved for future generations.