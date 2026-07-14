Venkatramayya Gari Thaluka Pre-Release Event Held at Hyderabad

The emotional family drama "Venkatramayya Gari Thaluka," produced by renowned folk singer Komali, is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on July 17. The film introduces Dinesh Kumar as the hero and Divija Prabhakar, daughter of popular actor ETV Prabhakar, as the heroine. The film is written, directed, and scripted by Satish Awala, while Komali Mahender Thotte and Somesh Saripalli have jointly produced it under the Komali Creations banner.

A grand pre-release event of the film was held at Prasad Labs, Hyderabad. Telangana Rakshana Sena Party President Kalvakuntla Kavitha attended the event as the Chief Guest and conveyed her best wishes to the entire team. Director Dasarath also attended the event and wished the film a grand success.

"Our Party Will Always Stand by Small Films" – Kalvakuntla Kavitha

Speaking on the occasion, Kalvakuntla Kavitha praised folk singer Komali for her dedication and hard work in producing the film. She wished the film tremendous success and urged the government to provide special incentives for small-budget films. She assured that her party would always support the growth of small films in Telangana. She also appealed to Telugu people to remain united just as Telugu cinema unites audiences across regions.

"A Wonderful Film Filled with Family Emotions" – Director Dasarath

Director Dasarath appreciated producer Komali for her commitment in making the film. He said the movie beautifully portrays family relationships and emotions and expressed confidence that it would become a blockbuster and earn a special place in Telugu cinema.

A Story That Reminds Us of the Value of Human Relationships

The teaser, trailer, and songs released so far have received an overwhelming response from audiences as well as the film industry. The film revolves around human relationships, family values, the importance of parents, and father-child emotions. The makers said it is an emotional family entertainer that will make every family introspect.

The film also portrays the hardships faced by elderly parents in today's money-driven society in a touching and realistic manner.

"I Didn't Need Glycerin; The Tears Came Naturally" – Muralidhar Goud

Actor Muralidhar Goud, who plays the title role of Venkatramayya, said this is one of the most satisfying roles of his career.

He said, "After DJ Tillu, this is the most fulfilling role I have played. While portraying Venkatramayya, I became so emotional that I didn't need glycerin to cry. This film will touch everyone's heart and remind people of the true value of human relationships."

"This is the Story of a Daughter's Tears" – Producer Komali Mahender Thotte

Producer Komali Mahender Thotte said the film is inspired by her own real-life experiences.

"This is the story of a daughter's tears. I transformed my life experiences into this film. With the support of my husband and the encouragement of my village, I was able to make this movie. We overcame numerous challenges to complete it. I believe no one will come out of the theatre without tears. I will always remain grateful to Manukota Prasad Garu, who encouraged me as a folk singer and introduced me to the world of folk music. I request everyone to watch our film in theatres on July 17 and bless us."

"A Story Every Family Can Relate To" – Veteran Actress Sudha

Veteran actress Sudha said Komali's courage in producing a film with her own hard-earned money is truly admirable. She said every family would connect with at least one scene in the movie and appealed to audiences to encourage the sincere efforts of a new producer.

"The Film Carries the Message of Respecting Elders" – Director Satish Awala

Director Satish Awala said respecting elders is one of India's greatest traditions, and the film shows how families can overcome emotional challenges.

He added that he comes from a journalism background and understands the importance of family values. He revealed that after watching Divija's videos on social media, he felt she was the perfect choice for the role and approached ETV Prabhakar. He praised Muralidhar Goud, Sudha, and the entire cast for giving life to the film through their performances.

"The Six Songs Will Touch the Audience's Hearts" – Charan Arjun

Music director Charan Arjun expressed happiness that folk singer Komali has successfully turned producer. He praised her determination and confidence, saying that all six songs in the film would deeply connect with audiences.

"A Heart-Touching Film" – Hero Dinesh Kumar

Hero Dinesh Kumar said Komali's journey from a small village to producing a feature film is truly inspiring. He expressed confidence that the film's emotional story and soulful music would appeal to audiences of all age groups.

"A Story Everyone Will Love" – Heroine Divija Prabhakar

Heroine Divija Prabhakar said the film has a story that everyone will enjoy. She appreciated the dedication of every member of the team and praised producer Komali for her tireless efforts in making the film. She requested audiences to watch and support the film in theatres on July 17.

"I Cried the Moment I Heard the Story" – Jabardasth Sathyasri

Actress Jabardasth Sathyasri said she became emotional and cried immediately after listening to the story and learning about her character. She thanked the director and producer for giving her the opportunity and expressed confidence that the film would become a grand success.

Releasing Worldwide on July 17

The entire team appealed to audiences to watch "Venkatramayya Gari Thaluka" in theatres with their families on July 17, expressing confidence that its emotionally moving story would leave a lasting impact on every viewer.