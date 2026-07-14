Telangana to Introduce Permanent Residence Certificate Amid SIR Row

The Telangana government is reportedly considering the introduction of a Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC) system, similar to the one followed in Karnataka. The proposal comes as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is underway, with the aim of making the verification process easier for eligible residents.

According to reports, the state government is likely to form a cabinet sub-committee to examine the proposal and study how such a system could be implemented in Telangana.

PRC Proposal Under Consideration

Government adviser Mohammed Ali Shabbir has reportedly submitted a proposal to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, recommending the introduction of a Permanent Residence Certificate.

He said the certificate could help people who are unable to find their names or their family members' names in the 2002 electoral rolls, which are being used as part of the ongoing voter verification process.

How the Certificate Could Work

The proposed PRC would be issued only after officials verify that an applicant is a permanent resident of Telangana.

The verification process may include checking documents such as birth certificates, school records, Aadhaar, ration cards, voter lists, property documents, government employment records, and other valid proof of residence. In cases where documents are unavailable, local enquiries may also be conducted before issuing the certificate.

Owaisi Also Supports the Proposal

AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has also urged the Telangana government to introduce either a Permanent Residence Certificate or a Family Register Certificate for eligible voters.

He recently met Telangana Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju and requested that the government consider the proposal during the ongoing electoral roll revision.

Owaisi said such a certificate would make it easier for many residents, especially those from economically weaker sections, to complete the verification process and avoid unnecessary difficulties while ensuring their names remain on the voter list.

He also stated that he had already discussed the matter with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and plans to raise the issue directly with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Government Yet to Take Final Decision

While discussions are progressing, the Telangana government has not yet announced a final decision on introducing the Permanent Residence Certificate. If approved, the new system could simplify residence verification and help many eligible residents during future government and electoral processes.

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