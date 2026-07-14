IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Telangana Till July 20

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning for Telangana, forecasting thunderstorms and scattered rainfall in several districts over the coming week. The alert will remain in effect until July 20, prompting authorities to advise residents to stay updated on local weather conditions.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Telangana

Due to the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, the weather department has placed Telangana under a yellow alert. The warning covers all districts of the state and is aimed at helping people prepare for changing weather conditions.

Rainfall Likely Between July 16 and July 19

Weather observers have indicated that rainfall activity is expected to increase during the second half of the week. Several areas across Telangana could receive scattered showers between July 16 and July 19, bringing temporary relief from the ongoing heat.

However, July 14 is expected to remain largely dry, with hot weather continuing across most parts of the state, including Hyderabad.

Hyderabad May See Cloudy Conditions

According to the latest forecast, Hyderabad is likely to experience cloudy skies over the next few days. Light rain is expected in parts of the city on July 16 and July 17, while temperatures may gradually decrease if rainfall activity increases.

High Temperatures Continue Across Telangana

Despite the rain forecast, many districts are still experiencing above-normal temperatures. Recent weather observations showed temperatures nearing 39°C in some areas, while Hyderabad also recorded hot daytime conditions.

The combination of heat and moisture in the atmosphere is expected to create favorable conditions for thunderstorms in several regions.

Residents Advised to Stay Alert

Officials have urged people to monitor weather updates regularly and plan outdoor activities carefully. Travelers, commuters, and those working outdoors should take precautions, especially during periods of thunderstorm activity.

With rain, lightning, and strong winds expected in parts of Telangana over the next few days, residents are advised to remain cautious and follow official weather advisories.

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