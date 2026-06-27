Why Did Samantha Want to Leave the Film Industry?

Actress Samantha was reportedly thinking about stepping away from films after facing several personal and health challenges. According to reports, she wanted to slow down her career and spend more time focusing on her personal life.

However, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru is said to have encouraged Samantha not to give up acting. Reports claim he believed she still had a lot to achieve in her career and motivated her to continue taking up meaningful projects instead of retiring from the industry.

After taking a short break, Samantha made a strong comeback with carefully selected projects. She focused on content-driven films and web series that allowed her to explore different kinds of roles. Her recent film Maa Inti Bangaaram has also received a positive response from audiences, adding another successful chapter to her career.

Reports also suggest that Raj's support played an important role in helping Samantha regain confidence during a difficult phase. His encouragement reportedly helped her look at her career with a fresh perspective and continue doing what she enjoys most.

While neither Samantha nor Raj has publicly spoken in detail about these reports, fans are happy to see the actress enjoying success in both her professional and personal life. Samantha is currently balancing her work commitments while preparing for a new phase in her life.