Three Arrested in Rukmini Vasanth AI Deepfake Case

The Karnataka Cyber Command has arrested three people for allegedly creating and sharing AI-generated obscene images and videos of actor Rukmini Vasanth. The action was taken after an investigation into the circulation of deepfake content featuring the actor on online platforms.

According to police, the case was registered after Rukmini Vasanth filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police Station. Investigators said the accused allegedly used artificial intelligence tools to create manipulated photos and videos without the actor's consent.

The main accused, Ravikumar, a 24-year-old BSc Nursing student from Bagalkot, allegedly ran a YouTube channel. Police claim he created and uploaded deepfake videos to attract more viewers, increase online engagement and earn revenue.

Another accused, Ranjith Kumar, a 25-year-old software engineer from Bengaluru, was also arrested. During questioning, police allege he admitted to creating AI-generated videos of actresses for entertainment.

The third accused, Chandrakanth, aged 33, worked at a chartered accountancy firm in Bengaluru. Investigators claim he also admitted to creating deepfake content of actresses for amusement.

Police have seized three mobile phones believed to have been used in the alleged crime. The devices have been sent for forensic examination to recover digital evidence and determine how the content was created and shared.

Investigators are now examining whether the accused targeted other women or celebrities and whether more people were involved in creating or circulating the content.

The Karnataka Cyber Command said the creation and sharing of non-consensual AI-generated explicit content is a serious criminal offence. Officials warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found involved in such activities.

The investigation into the case is continuing.

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