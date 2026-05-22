Dragon: Prashanth Neel Opens Up About NTR’s Luger Character

Jr NTR’s upcoming movie Dragon is creating huge excitement among fans after the release of its first glimpse. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film introduces Jr NTR in a powerful new role named Luger. The glimpse quickly went viral on social media and increased expectations for the movie.

The story of Dragon is set in 1967 and revolves around the international opium trade. Jr NTR plays Luger, who is described as the “Assassin-in-Chief” of the Afghan Trading Company. The movie promises a dark and action-packed world with intense action scenes and strong emotions.

Director Prashanth Neel recently spoke about the film and praised Jr NTR’s dedication. He revealed that the actor worked very hard for the role and completely transformed his appearance. Jr NTR reportedly lost nearly 15 kilograms within four months to look leaner and sharper for the assassin character.

Prashanth Neel said he initially suggested only a small weight loss, but Jr NTR took the challenge very seriously and pushed himself beyond expectations. According to the director, the actor became so lean during the transformation that even his family members became worried about his health.

The glimpse shows Jr NTR in a rugged and stylish avatar unlike his previous films. Fans were impressed by his intense expressions, lean look, and powerful screen presence. Many viewers praised the actor’s commitment and dedication to the role.

Apart from Jr NTR, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Rukmini Vasanth in important roles. The film is expected to be one of the biggest pan-India releases in the coming years. Fans are now eagerly waiting for more updates and teasers from the makers.