Hyderabad’s Tulasi Reddy Palpunoori Summits Mount Everest

In a proud moment for Telangana, Tulasi Reddy Palpunoori from Bowrampet village, Quthbullapur Mandal, Hyderabad, has successfully summited Mount Everest — the world’s highest peak — after years of unwavering discipline, endurance training, and preparation.

Tulasi’s achievement stands out not only for reaching the summit of Everest but for the inspiring journey that led him there. What began as a personal effort to become fitter gradually evolved into a passion for endurance sports, adventure, and mountaineering. Once an ordinary fitness enthusiast and self-confessed foodie, Tulasi transformed his lifestyle through consistent training, eventually progressing to long-distance events, high-altitude expeditions, and some of the world’s toughest mountain climbs.

His Everest expedition marks the culmination of years spent building physical endurance, mental resilience, and technical mountaineering experience.

Before conquering Everest, Tulasi successfully completed several challenging expeditions and climbs across continents, including:

Mount Elbrus (5,642 m) – Highest peak in Europe

Aconcagua (6,961 m) – Highest peak in South America

Mount Kilimanjaro (5,895 m) – Highest peak in Africa

Kang Yatse I (6,400 m)

Kang Yatse II (6,250 m)

Dzo Jongo (Approx. 6,240 m)

Lobuche East (6,119 m)

Multiple high-altitude expeditions across Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh

In addition to mountaineering, Tulasi also pursued endurance sports and completed the demanding Ironman challenge, reflecting years of commitment towards pushing physical and mental limits.

Speaking about the achievement, Tulasi Reddy Palpunoori said:

"Summiting Everest is the result of years of discipline, sacrifice, and consistent preparation. The mountain tests you physically and mentally at every stage. This achievement belongs to everyone who supported me throughout the journey — my family, friends, guides, and mentors who believed in me.”

Tulasi acknowledged the support extended by his family, expedition team, Sherpas, and guides Bharath Thammineni and Romil Barthwal from Boots and Crampons, who played an important role during the journey.

Expressing pride in his accomplishment, Tulasi’s family shared:

“Today is one of the proudest moments for our family. Years of sacrifice, courage, and determination have finally led Tulasi to stand on top of the world. His journey proves that ordinary beginnings can lead to extraordinary achievements.”

Beyond being a mountaineering milestone, Tulasi’s story reflects the growing culture of endurance sports and adventure pursuits emerging from Telangana. His journey serves as an inspiration for young people, fitness enthusiasts, and aspiring adventurers, demonstrating how consistency, preparation, and determination can turn ambitious dreams into reality.

With his successful Everest summit, Tulasi joins the select group of Indians who have conquered the world’s highest mountain, bringing pride to Hyderabad and Telangana.