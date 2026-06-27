Veteran Tamil Actor-Director K. Bhagyaraj Passes Away at 73

Veteran Tamil actor, director, and screenwriter K. Bhagyaraj passed away on June 27, 2026, at the age of 73. According to reports, he suffered a heart attack and was rushed to a hospital in Chennai, where doctors declared him dead. His passing has left the Tamil film industry and his fans in deep shock.

K. Bhagyaraj was one of the most respected names in Tamil cinema. He was known for his work as an actor, director, writer, and producer. Over the years, he delivered several memorable films and earned a special place in the hearts of audiences with his unique storytelling and family entertainers.

K. Bhagyaraj was widely known as the "King of Screenplay" in Indian cinema for his exceptional storytelling and screenplay writing. Over the years, he earned immense respect for creating several memorable films as an actor, director, and writer.

Bhagyaraj also made significant contributions to Telugu cinema. He directed Pellaina Kothalo starring Allari Naresh. In addition, he wrote the screenplay for popular Telugu films like Intlo Illalu Vantintlo Priyuralu and Abbayigaru, which were well received by audiences.

Many celebrities, political leaders, and fans have expressed their condolences following the news of his demise. Several members of the film industry remembered Bhagyaraj for his immense contribution to Indian cinema and paid tribute to his remarkable career.

Bhagyaraj's death comes just weeks after the Tamil film industry mourned the loss of another legendary filmmaker, Bharathiraja. His passing marks the end of an era for Tamil cinema, where he was admired for his creativity and dedication to filmmaking.

K. Bhagyaraj is survived by his family and leaves behind a rich cinematic legacy that will continue to inspire generations of filmmakers and movie lovers. His films and contributions to the industry will always be remembered.