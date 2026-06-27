Vijay to Visit AP? Hoardings Spark Buzz

Hoardings displayed in Kakinada have created excitement among fans of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay. The banners claim that KIET College has invited Vijay as the chief guest for an upcoming college event.

The posters quickly spread across social media, with many fans believing that Vijay could soon visit Andhra Pradesh. If the visit takes place, it would be his first official visit to the state after becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

However, there has been no official announcement from Vijay's office, the Tamil Nadu Information and Public Relations Department, or KIET College confirming the event.

Because of the lack of official confirmation, many people are questioning whether the hoardings are genuine. Some social media users believe they may have been put up as part of a publicity campaign during the college admission season.

Vijay has a huge fan base in Andhra Pradesh thanks to his successful Tamil films that were dubbed into Telugu. This is one of the reasons why the posters attracted so much attention online.

For now, fans are eagerly waiting for an official statement. Until then, the claims about Vijay's visit to Kakinada should be treated as unconfirmed.

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