Bigg Boss 10 Telugu: Here’s the List of 10 Reportedly Confirmed Contestants

Bigg Boss Telugu is all set to return with its 10th season. The new season is scheduled to premiere on September 6 at 7 PM, with Nagarjuna returning as the host.

The upcoming season will follow a special ‘Dasavataram’ theme to mark the 10th edition of the popular reality show. According to the latest reports, 10 contestants are expected to enter the Bigg Boss house initially, while more contestants could join later through mid-week and wild card entries.

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Contestants List

The reported list of 10 contestants includes:

Chaitra Rai – Telugu TV actress

Varshini Sounderajan – Actress

Mukesh Gowda – Telugu TV actor

Krishnudu – Actor

Temper Vamshi

Naresh – Jabardasth fame

Ramprasad – Jabardasth fame

Adith Arun – Actor

Debjani Modak – Actress

Sudheer Reddy – YouTuber

However, these names are currently being reported as possible contestants, and an official confirmation from the Bigg Boss Telugu 10 makers is still awaited.

Agni Pariksha Contestants

Along with celebrity contestants, the makers are also conducting an ‘Agni Pariksha’ talent hunt to select commoners. Reports suggest that two or three common contestants could also enter the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Premiere Date

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 will premiere on September 6, 2026, at 7 PM. Nagarjuna will host the grand opening, where the contestants are expected to be introduced to viewers.