Janhvi Kapoor - Ram Charan Kiss Scene Controversy in Peddi

Director Buchi Babu’s latest film Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, was released on June 4 and has been receiving a positive response at the box office. However, the film has also sparked criticism over the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor’s character.

Many viewers have argued that Janhvi’s role was included primarily for glamour and has little relevance to the film’s core storyline. The criticism has gained traction on social media, where the actress has been subjected to widespread trolling. The romantic kiss sequence between Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor has also come under scrutiny, with some viewers claiming that the scene felt forced and was inserted without any meaningful narrative context.

Responding to the backlash, director Buchi Babu said he had not anticipated such a negative reaction to the kiss sequence. He explained that the intention was simply to portray a light-hearted romantic track between the two lead characters and that the scene was included as part of that relationship.

The filmmaker acknowledged the audience feedback and said he would exercise greater caution while handling similar scenes in future projects. Buchi Babu added that if such sequences are included in his upcoming films, they would be presented in a manner that better resonates with audiences.

Set in the backdrop of the 1990s, Peddi tells the story of a young man from a village beneath the hills in the Vizianagaram region of Andhra Pradesh and his struggle for identity and recognition. Ram Charan plays a tribal youth and showcases multiple dimensions of his character as a cricketer, wrestler, and athlete, delivering distinct variations in each role.

The film has also made a strong impact commercially, reportedly collecting over ₹135 crore on its opening day, further cementing its successful start at the box office.