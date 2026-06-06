Telangana Government Extends School Holidays Till June 14

In good news for students, the Telangana government has extended the summer holidays for schools across the state. Schools that were originally scheduled to reopen on June 12, 2026, will now reopen on June 15, 2026, giving students three additional days of vacation.

The decision was taken due to the prevailing weather conditions and to ensure the safety and well-being of students. The state government felt that extending the holidays would provide relief to children before the start of the new academic year.

Earlier, the Telangana School Education Department had announced summer holidays from April 24 to June 11, 2026, for all government, aided, and private schools in the state. Schools were expected to resume classes on June 12. However, the latest decision has postponed the reopening by a few more days.

Parents and students have welcomed the move, as it gives children more time to relax before returning to classrooms. School managements have also been instructed to inform students and parents about the revised reopening schedule.

Officials have advised parents to follow updates from the School Education Department for any further announcements. With schools now set to reopen on June 15, 2026, students can enjoy an extended summer break before the new academic session begins.