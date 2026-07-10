Telangana Schools Bandh on July 10

Several student organisations in Telangana have announced a statewide education bandh on Friday, Today, July 10, demanding immediate action from the state government on a range of education-related issues. The protest is expected to affect schools, colleges and other educational institutions across the state.

Many private schools and colleges have already informed parents that classes will remain suspended on Friday. With the second Saturday and Sunday following the bandh, several institutions are likely to remain closed for three consecutive days.

Student Bodies Raise Concerns Over Government Schools

The protesting organisations have alleged that the Telangana government is considering a plan to significantly reduce the number of government schools in the state. According to them, Telangana currently has around 27,000 government schools, and they claim the proposed restructuring could bring that number down to nearly 4,000.

They have urged the government to withdraw the proposal and continue supporting government-run educational institutions.

Key Demands of the Protest

The student organisations have placed several demands before the government, including:

Withdrawal of the alleged school reduction proposal.

Appointment of a dedicated Education Minister.

Filling vacant posts of teachers, District Education Officers (DEOs), Mandal Education Officers (MEOs) and lecturers.

Construction of permanent buildings for government schools, hostels and Gurukul institutions operating in rented premises.

Introduction of the mid-day meal scheme in Intermediate colleges.

Strict implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, including 25% free admissions for economically weaker students in private schools.

A law to regulate fees charged by private and corporate educational institutions.

Action against the alleged forced sale of textbooks, notebooks and study materials by private institutions.

A resolution in the State Assembly opposing the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP).

Schools Announce Holiday

Ahead of the bandh, several private educational institutions have announced a holiday for July 10 as a precautionary measure. Parents have received notifications informing them that classes will remain suspended.

As July 11 is the second Saturday and July 12 is Sunday, many students may enjoy a three-day break depending on their institution's decision.

Student Organisations Seek Public Support

The student groups have appealed to students, parents, teachers and educational institutions across Telangana to support the statewide protest. They said the bandh aims to draw the government's attention to long-pending issues affecting the state's education system and urged authorities to address their demands at the earliest.

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