Can Akhil's Lenin Delay Samantha's Maa Inti Bangaram ₹100 Crore Milestone?

Akhil Akkineni's latest film Lenin, which released on July 10, 2026, could have an impact on the box office journey of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's successful film Maa Inti Bangaram. The Samantha-starrer is currently performing well and is reportedly close to the ₹100 crore gross milestone.

According to trade reports, Maa Inti Bangaram has collected around ₹95 crore so far and is expected to reach the ₹100 crore mark soon. However, if Lenin receives strong word of mouth and attracts large audiences, it could reduce the number of screens and audience attention available for Samantha's film over the weekend.

Reports also suggest that Samantha is planning a special celebration once Maa Inti Bangaram officially enters the ₹100 crore club. The actress reportedly wants the film to achieve the milestone naturally through its theatrical run before holding the event.

Interestingly, during Lenin's promotions, Akhil had praised Maa Inti Bangaram, saying the film offered audiences a fresh experience and deserved its success. Now, industry watchers are closely observing whether Lenin's positive response at the box office will slow Samantha's march towards the historic ₹100 crore milestone.