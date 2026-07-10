Lenin Twitter Review: Positive Talk Boosts Akhil Akkineni's Film

Akhil Akkineni's latest film Lenin has opened in theatres, and the first reactions on social media are largely positive. Soon after the early morning shows, fans began sharing their opinions on X (formerly Twitter), praising the film's action, emotions, and Akhil's performance.

Many viewers have appreciated the film's engaging first half, saying it keeps the audience interested from the beginning. The interval sequence has also received a strong response, with several fans calling it one of the biggest highlights of the movie. Akhil's transformation and screen presence have earned praise from moviegoers.

Another major talking point is Jr NTR's voice-over, which has impressed fans and added extra excitement to the film. Social media users have also praised the action scenes, emotional moments, and the rural backdrop presented by director Murali Kishor Abburu.

While these are only the initial reactions, the early buzz suggests that Lenin has made a promising start at the box office. It remains to be seen whether the positive word of mouth will help the film maintain strong collections over the weekend.

Blockbuster Lenin 🔥 Actor Akhil Babu 💥 Intense screenplay. Gripping Narration. Gurtupettukondi ee peru.. AKKINENI AKHIL 💥#Lenin — Chintu Nag (@vsashidharreddy) July 10, 2026

#Lenin overall Great movie for Akhil! The second half is packed with crazy twists 🤯, and the BGM is top-notch. Definitely worth a watch. https://t.co/Wn9STaLidk — Sanjay (@Sanjay_sq) July 10, 2026

BLOCKBUSTER REPORTS 🔥🔥🔥 Akhil performance improvement

NTR Voiceover 🐅🔥

Hero - Heroine Chemistry

Pre-interval - Pre-Climax - Climax Reports 💥💥💥 Finally Hittuuuu bomma boys @AkhilAkkineni8 @vamsi84 ❤️❤️ #BlockbusterLenin #LENIN pic.twitter.com/DRY0RbzOOM — appie 🎀 (@fizz_nandamuri) July 10, 2026

#Lenin Template Commercial Film with a Few Interesting Twists! Decent intro with a setup drawing parallels to the Mahabharatham. However, the film soon turns flat with an ineffective love story and tried and tested commercial beats. The film picks up from the pre-interval, and… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) July 10, 2026