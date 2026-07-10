Lenin Twitter Review: Positive Talk Boosts Akhil Akkineni's Film

Jul 10, 2026, 08:00 IST
- Sakshi Post

Akhil Akkineni's latest film Lenin has opened in theatres, and the first reactions on social media are largely positive. Soon after the early morning shows, fans began sharing their opinions on X (formerly Twitter), praising the film's action, emotions, and Akhil's performance.

Many viewers have appreciated the film's engaging first half, saying it keeps the audience interested from the beginning. The interval sequence has also received a strong response, with several fans calling it one of the biggest highlights of the movie. Akhil's transformation and screen presence have earned praise from moviegoers.

Another major talking point is Jr NTR's voice-over, which has impressed fans and added extra excitement to the film. Social media users have also praised the action scenes, emotional moments, and the rural backdrop presented by director Murali Kishor Abburu.

While these are only the initial reactions, the early buzz suggests that Lenin has made a promising start at the box office. It remains to be seen whether the positive word of mouth will help the film maintain strong collections over the weekend.


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Tags: 
Akhil Akkineni
Bhagyashri Borse
Lenin Movie
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