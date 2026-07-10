Prabhas' Fauzi Reportedly Bags a Record OTT Deal with Netflix

Prabhas' upcoming pan-India film Fauzi is creating huge buzz even before its theatrical release. The big-budget action drama is currently under production and is scheduled to hit theatres in December 2026 in multiple languages.

According to industry reports, Netflix has acquired the South Indian OTT streaming rights for a record-breaking ₹180 crore. If the reports are accurate, it will be one of the biggest digital deals ever signed for a Telugu film. However, the makers have not officially confirmed the deal.

The film has also reportedly secured a major theatrical distribution agreement. AA Films is said to have purchased the Hindi theatrical rights for more than ₹60 crore, reflecting the strong demand for Prabhas' films in the Hindi market.

Interestingly, the Hindi OTT rights are still available and are expected to attract a premium price. Besides the digital rights, the makers are also likely to earn significant revenue through satellite, audio, and other ancillary rights, thanks to Prabhas' pan-India popularity.

The next major shooting schedule begins on July 10, with the team filming a high-voltage interval action sequence featuring Prabhas. The film stars Imanvi as the female lead, while Anupam Kher, Jaya Prada, Mithun Chakraborty, and Chaitra J. Achar play important supporting roles.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Fauzi is being made on a massive budget of around ₹700 crore. The film's music is composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar, adding to the excitement surrounding one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2026.