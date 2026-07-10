Double Occupancy OTT Release: When and where to watch?

New movies continue to arrive on OTT platforms every week, and this week's lineup includes several interesting titles. Along with films like Peddi, Sing Geetham, Parimala & Co., and Balti, a unique Tamil fantasy romantic comedy has also made its digital debut in Telugu.

Produced by veteran actress Khushbu, Double Occupancy is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in multiple languages.

Double Occupancy Begins OTT Streaming

Starring Santhosh, Reshma, and Venkatesh in the lead roles, Double Occupancy is directed by Ashwin Kandasamy. The film was released in Tamil theatres on June 12 and received a positive response from audiences for its unusual storyline and entertaining presentation.

Following its theatrical run, the movie is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

What Is Double Occupancy About?

The story revolves around Rajini, a young woman living with a mysterious condition. During the daytime, she lives her life as a woman and works at a biotechnology company. However, every night, she transforms into a man and takes up a job at a local bar.

Things become even more complicated when a young man enters her life during the day, while another woman develops a connection with her nighttime identity. The film follows this unusual love story filled with fantasy, romance, comedy, and unexpected twists as Rajini struggles to balance two different identities.

With its fresh concept and light-hearted storytelling, Double Occupancy offers viewers a different kind of entertainment on OTT.

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