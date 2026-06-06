Peddi: Janhvi Kapoor's Bold and Regressive Portrayal Sparks Debate

Ram Charan's much-hyped sports drama Peddi, released on June 4, has opened to mixed reactions. However, the most intense conversation surrounding the film is not about its cricket-and-wrestling backdrop, emotional narrative, or box-office performance. Instead, it is about the way director Buchi Babu Sana has chosen to portray Janhvi Kapoor's character on screen.

Across social media, audiences have expressed discomfort and disappointment over what many perceive as the film's blatant objectification of its leading lady. Critics argue that Kapoor's character exists less as an individual with agency and purpose and more as a visual accessory designed to cater to the male gaze. From repeated close-ups of her body to the framing of romantic sequences, viewers have accused the film of reducing a contemporary female lead to a decorative presence rather than a meaningful participant in the story.

The criticism has quickly evolved into a larger discussion about the persistent treatment of women in mainstream commercial cinema. At a time when audiences are increasingly demanding stronger female characters and more responsible storytelling, Peddi appears to many as a throwback to an era when heroines were routinely presented as glamour props with little narrative significance.

One of the strongest reactions came from popular film critic and content creator Anmol Jamwal, better known as Jammy Pants. Taking to social media, he condemned both the romantic track and the visual treatment of Kapoor's character.

"The romantic dynamic between Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan in #Peddi is one of the most disgusting and dated portrayals I have seen. Shameless shots of her navel and chest. No care for consent. Moral stance of a saviour while constantly ogling and letching at her."

His remarks resonated with a section of viewers who felt that the film's romance relies on outdated gender dynamics and uncomfortable visual choices that feel increasingly out of place in modern cinema.

Yet the controversy has also triggered an uncomfortable question for Janhvi Kapoor herself. While directors and filmmakers ultimately shape the creative vision, many observers are asking why an actress from one of India's most influential film families, who has repeatedly spoken about choosing challenging and meaningful roles, would agree to a character that offers so little depth and dignity.

The criticism is not merely about costume choices or glamour sequences. Commercial cinema has always accommodated glamour. The issue, critics argue, lies in the apparent absence of character development, agency, and narrative relevance. When a female lead's primary function is to be admired through suggestive camera angles rather than contribute meaningfully to the story, it raises concerns about the industry's continued dependence on outdated storytelling conventions.

For Buchi Babu Sana, the backlash is particularly surprising because Peddi was expected to be a progressive sports drama rooted in emotional storytelling. Instead, discussions around the film are increasingly being dominated by allegations of regressive gender representation.

Whether the criticism impacts the film's commercial performance remains to be seen. What is already clear, however, is that Peddi has reignited a debate that Indian cinema continues to struggle with: can filmmakers truly claim to be making modern, pan-India films while still presenting women through the lens of decades-old stereotypes and objectifying visual grammar?

In the end, the controversy surrounding Janhvi Kapoor's portrayal may become one of the defining discussions of Peddi—not because it exposes a single film's shortcomings, but because it highlights an industry-wide problem that refuses to disappear.