Mumbai Building Collapse: 7 Dead, Several Feared Trapped

A four-storey residential building partially collapsed in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai, in the early hours of Friday, triggering a massive rescue operation. The incident caused panic in the area as several residents were inside the building when it collapsed.

According to officials, Seven people have lost their lives, while several others were injured. Rescue teams fear that a few more people could still be trapped under the debris, and efforts are continuing to search for survivors.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire department, police, and local authorities rushed to the spot soon after the collapse. Heavy machinery has been deployed to remove the debris, while rescue workers are carefully searching for anyone still trapped.

The exact reason behind the building collapse is yet to be confirmed. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine whether structural weakness, poor maintenance, or other factors caused the incident.

The tragedy has once again raised concerns over the safety of old residential buildings in the Mumbai metropolitan region. Officials have assured that all possible assistance is being provided to the affected families while rescue operations continue.