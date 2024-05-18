Iconic Kattappa Actor Set to Portray PM Modi, Deets Inside

Renowned South Indian actor Sathyaraj, famous for his role as Kattappa in the blockbuster 'Baahubali' movie franchise, is set to take on a new challenge. According to recent reports, Sathyaraj will play the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an upcoming biopic on the life of India's current leader.

While official confirmation is still awaited, the news has generated significant buzz in the film industry. Sathyaraj's versatility as an actor has been widely acclaimed, and his portrayal of the Prime Minister would be an exciting one.

This project will not be the first attempt at capturing Modi's life on the big screen. In 2019, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi starred in the biographical film "PM Narendra Modi." However, that movie failed to make a significant impact at the box office.

The upcoming biopic featuring Sathyaraj is expected to go into production later this year. Details regarding the director, producer, and other cast members are yet to be revealed.

After his memorable performance as Kattappa, Sathyaraj has been in high demand across various Indian film industries. It would be interesting to witness how Kattappa transitions from Mahishmati to New Delhi.