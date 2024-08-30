Watch: Salman Khan struggles with pain, video goes viral!

On a recent occasion, the Bollywood superstar was uncomfortable and found it challenging to remain still, which worried his followers. The event in question was 'Bachche Bole Moriya' in Mumbai, which was intended to encourage an environmentally conscious celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi. After that, a video of Salman Khan appearing uncomfortable went viral.

Salman Khan is currently filming Sikandar, a Tamil movie directed by A.R. Murugadoss. Rumours have been circulating that he hurt his ribs during the shoot. Despite his suffering, Salman attended the function, as the event's organizer, Amrita Fadnavis, confirmed.

Video: