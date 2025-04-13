Chef Ranveer Brar reveals who is a most stylish person in the industry according to him

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar revealed that he admires actors Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor for their unique style and confidence to carry anything with ease.

Asked about who is the most stylish person in the industry and why, Ranveer told IANS, "I think Ranveer (Singh) and Ranbir (Kapoor) are both stylish in their own ways- Ranveer for the confidence to carry everything with so much ease and make it a part of him and Ranbir for carrying it with grace and ease and comfort and be himself and express that in whatever he wears."

Reflecting on his personal style, Ranveer disclosed, "For me, the ability to wear my confidence over whatever I am wearing has always mattered, and the ability to carry something that feels a part of you. The ability to carry something that is easy on you- that sough of becomes you, expresses you well."

Talking about his forthcoming projects, Ranveer said that he has a book coming on poetry and photography this time and not on food.

He added that they are also opening their second restaurant in Dubai.

Over and above this, Ranveer will be a part of the forthcoming Amazon show, "Ma Ka Sum". He will be seen sharing screen space with actress Mona Singh in his next.

Originally helmed by Nicholas Kharkongor, the drama depicts a 19-year-old math genius' ultimate quest to create an algorithm to find the "perfect match" for his single mother. Despite his faith in the sanctity of numbers, he begins to realise that nothing in life is absolute -- when it comes to human relationships, every equation is a "work-in-progress".

Angira Dhar and Mihir Ahuja will also be a part of the cast of "Ma Ka Sum".

Ranveer was last seen in Kareena Kapoor's thriller "The Buckingham Murders."

