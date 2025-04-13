Bihar: Central welfare schemes transform lives of people in Begusarai, beneficiaries praise Modi govt

Begusarai, April 13 (IANS) The people of Begusarai have praised the Narendra Modi-led Union government for transforming their lives with Central welfare schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

The beneficiaries of the urban and rural areas of the district have expressed their gratitude towards PM Modi.

Among the beneficiaries are Kamo Devi, Pramila Devi, Renu Devi and Rita Devi, all residents of Municipal Corporation Ward Number 20 and 40 and Manoj Sharma, a resident of Matihani block.

The beneficiaries of the PM Awas Yojana in Begusarai told IANS and said, "Our living standards have improved a lot by benefitting from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Earlier, living in a kutcha house was a huge problem during the rainy season and winters. There was always a fear of getting bitten by snakes and scorpions."

They also said, "Now that we have received a permanent house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, our problems have ended. We are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching this welfare scheme."

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, launched in 2015, aims to provide affordable and permanent housing to the economically weaker sections, low-income groups, and middle-income families across both rural and urban India. By 2023, the programme is set to complete the construction of around 20 million houses.

Nandan Kumar and Chandan Prasad Singh, both residents of Badalpur village of Matihani block, who have also benefitted from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, said, "We have benefitted a lot by getting a monthly assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Earlier, we had to ask for money from moneylenders for fulfilling basic needs. Now that we receive Rs 6,000 per month under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, we have become 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant). We don't need to beg anymore in front of anyone."

The money received from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is providing economic strength and respect to poor farmers.

Under this flagship welfare scheme launched by the Modi government, a financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per year (in the form of three annual installments of Rs 2,000 each) is directly transferred to the bank accounts of farmers.

