Eid 2025 Movie Releases in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil: March 28, 29 Releases

March has been an underwhelming month at the Tollywood box office, with Court standing out as the only film to surpass expectations. However, the last week of the month promises an exciting lineup, offering audiences a diverse range of entertainment.

Five major films—Robinwood, MAD Square, Lucifer 2: Empuraan, Veera Dheera Shoora, and Sikandar—are set to hit theatres, with Robinwood and MAD Square being the only straight Telugu releases.

Robinwood: Can Nithin Break His Flop Streak?

Starring Nithin and Sreeleela, Robinwood has generated considerable buzz, thanks to David Warner’s special appearance and the chartbuster Adi Dha Surprise. The teaser and trailer have been well received, and with the rising demand for comedy films, this could be Nithin’s much-needed comeback.

MAD Square: Riding High on Hype

Releasing on March 28, MAD Square is riding on the success of its predecessor, MAD. With a strong connect among college-going audiences, the sequel has already opened bookings, and a special premiere on March 27 is being considered.

Lucifer 2: Empuraan – A Highly Anticipated Sequel

Lucifer 2: Empuraan, the follow-up to Mohanlal’s blockbuster Lucifer, arrives on March 27. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, expectations are sky-high, especially after the first film’s massive success, which even led to its Telugu remake as Godfather.

Veera Dheera Shoora: Will It Surprise?

Starring Vikram, Veera Dheera Shoora has had relatively low pre-release buzz. However, with S.J. Suryah in a pivotal role, there’s potential for it to gain traction once it hits screens.

Sikandar: Bollywood’s Big Entry

Salman Khan’s Sikandar, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, also arrives at the month’s end. While its impact in B and C centers might be limited, a Salman-starrer always commands attention, ensuring a solid opening.

With such a packed slate, moviegoers have plenty of options to look forward to as March wraps up. Which film are you most excited about?