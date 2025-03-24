Top 15 Coolest Places in India to Visit in Summer Holidays 2025

India’s summer months, from March to June, can be scorching in many parts of the country. However, there are several destinations where you can escape the heat and enjoy pleasant weather, breathtaking landscapes, and exciting adventures. Whether you love the mountains, beaches, or cultural getaways, here are some of the best places to visit in summer in India.

1. Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Manali is one of the top summer destinations in India, offering cool weather, lush green valleys, and adventure activities like paragliding, river rafting, and trekking. Rohtang Pass, Solang Valley, and Hidimba Temple are must-visit attractions.

2. Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

The capital of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, provides a refreshing retreat with its colonial architecture, pine forests, and vibrant mall road. The Kalka-Shimla toy train ride is an unforgettable experience.

3. Darjeeling, West Bengal

Famous for its tea plantations and stunning views of the Kanchenjunga mountains, Darjeeling is a perfect summer getaway. Enjoy a ride on the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, visit Tiger Hill for sunrise, and explore the lush gardens.

4. Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Ooty, also known as the ‘Queen of the Nilgiris,’ is a paradise with its rolling tea gardens, serene lakes, and cool weather. The Ooty Lake, Botanical Garden, and Doddabetta Peak are top attractions.

5. Munnar, Kerala

Munnar’s tea plantations, waterfalls, and misty hills make it an ideal summer retreat. Eravikulam National Park, Mattupetty Dam, and Kundala Lake are must-visit spots.

6. Coorg, Karnataka

Known as the ‘Scotland of India,’ Coorg is famous for its coffee plantations, lush greenery, and pleasant climate. Abbey Falls, Raja’s Seat, and Dubare Elephant Camp are popular attractions.

7. Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir

For those who love high-altitude adventures, Ladakh is a dream destination. The stark landscapes, monasteries, Pangong Lake, and Nubra Valley make it a breathtaking place to visit in summer.

8. Nainital, Uttarakhand

Nainital is a charming hill station known for its beautiful lakes, including Naini Lake, Bhimtal, and Sattal. The ropeway to Snow View Point and a boat ride in Naini Lake offer stunning views.

9. Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra

Mahabaleshwar, nestled in the Western Ghats, is famous for its strawberry farms, scenic viewpoints, and pleasant weather. Wilson Point, Venna Lake, and Pratapgad Fort are key highlights.

10. Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang offers mesmerizing views of snow-capped peaks, monasteries, and pristine lakes. The Tawang Monastery, Sela Pass, and Madhuri Lake are must-visit spots.

11. Andaman & Nicobar Islands

If you prefer a tropical escape, Andaman & Nicobar Islands offer crystal-clear waters, white sandy beaches, and exciting water sports. Radhanagar Beach, Havelock Island, and Cellular Jail are top attractions.

12. Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

For adventure seekers and spiritual travelers, Rishikesh is the perfect summer destination. Enjoy river rafting, yoga retreats, and the mesmerizing Ganga Aarti at Triveni Ghat.

13. Mount Abu, Rajasthan

Mount Abu, Rajasthan’s only hill station, offers a cool retreat with its Nakki Lake, Dilwara Temples, and lush green surroundings.

14. Shillong, Meghalaya

Known as the ‘Scotland of the East,’ Shillong offers scenic waterfalls, vibrant markets, and the beautiful Umiam Lake. Elephant Falls and Shillong Peak are major attractions.

Conclusion

India offers a diverse range of summer destinations, catering to adventure lovers, nature enthusiasts, and cultural explorers. Whether you prefer the mountains, beaches, or lush greenery, these places promise an unforgettable summer escape.