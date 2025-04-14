Big B talks about gift his son Abhishek Bachchan gave him: He gave me a pen

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan revealed the special gift his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan gave him and shared why it was a thoughtful present.

Amitabh took to his blog, where he first shared a photograph of an old Reader's Digest, a general-interest family magazine, featuring the thespian on the cover.

He wrote: “A dear friend sent me this.... old times reminded… it used to be a constant in the home .. now in a smaller size and being brought out in retrospective .. generous words .. not deserving but grateful and obliged (sic)…”

The cine icon then went on to talk about how the art of handwriting is replaced by typing on digital devices.

“The age of handwriting has been overtaken by the punches on the black square .. and the generation of the young now in their curriculum are giving their work here on this medium .. and no one writes,” he added.

The octogenarian revealed that his son Abhishek gave him a special pen honouring his father's love for writing by hand on paper.

“But in the generosity of Abhishek, he gave me a pen , as a gesture that acknowledged that his father still often prefers to use his hands in the usage of the ink .. often enough ..(sic).”

Talking about why the pen is special, Big B wrote: “And also did you know , another factor that Abhishek picked up from the store he picked the pen, that the nibs of pens are designed separately for the left handed, and the right handed…(sic).”

The thespian then shared a few pictures of his every-Sunday meet-up with fans at the gates of his home in Mumbai.

“Generosity ... as is the generosity of them the young and the old and the well wishers at the Sunday meetings,” he wrote.

The legendary actor also expressed his gratitude for seeking blessings at Siddhivinayak and Babulnath temples by a sacred offering draped over his shoulder.

“... Blessed this morning by the Lord Ganesha at Siddhivinayak , by presenting to me the blessings draped over my shoulder .. and the blessings at the mandir at Babulnath .. Keep well .. keep connected and remain ever in prayers,” he wrote.

