Mayawati pays tribute to Ambedkar, calls for unity among Dalits to gain 'master key to power'

Lucknow, April 14 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday paid tributes to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary and called upon Dalits, backward classes, Adivasis, and other marginalised communities to unite in order to attain what she described as the "master key to power."

Dr B.R. Ambedkar, born on April 14, 1891, in the military cantonment town of Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, was a jurist, economist, social reformer, and political thinker who left an indelible mark on Indian society.

As the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, he chaired the drafting committee and later became the first Law and Justice Minister in the cabinet of then-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Taking to social media platform X, Mayawati said, "Today, on Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary, under the aegis of Ambedkarwadi Party BSP, salutations, garlands and immense tributes were offered to the maker of the Constitution, Bharat Ratna Bodhisatva, most revered Baba Saheb across the country, for which heartfelt gratitude and thanks are expressed to everyone."

She urged marginalised communities to embrace Ambedkar's vision not just ceremonially but with a committed missionary zeal.

"All the Dalits, Adivasis, backward classes and other marginalised communities of the country must truly become missionary Ambedkarites. Their liberation from injustice and exploitation lies in their unity and in attaining the master key to power, which alone can make them the ruling class," she said.

April 14 is observed nationwide to celebrate the legacy of Dr Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution and a towering figure in the struggle for social justice.

On this day, programs, cultural events, and rallies are organised to commemorate his lifelong commitment to the principles of equality, education, and the empowerment of the oppressed.

Taking a sharp dig at the current and previous governments, Mayawati alleged that the condition of the Bahujan communities remains grim.

"The social, economic and political conditions of the Bahujans in the country are as pathetic in the BJP rule as in the Congress rule. Due to a planned attack on their constitutional right to reservation, their situation is now turning into bad days instead of good days, which is very sad and worrying," the BSP chief added.

