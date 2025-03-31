Sikandar Disaster Result - Break for Rashmika's Blockbuster Success!

The much-anticipated Bollywood action thriller Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, hit theaters on March 30, 2025, coinciding with Eid al-Fitr. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film promised a high-octane spectacle, banking on Salman’s superstar aura and Rashmika’s rising stardom. However, early reactions suggest that Sikandar might be a rare misstep in Rashmika’s otherwise impeccable run of blockbuster successes, raising questions about whether this disaster could halt her meteoric rise.

Rashmika Mandanna has been on an unstoppable streak, delivering three consecutive pan-India hits: Animal (over ₹900 crore), Pushpa 2 (a staggering ₹1,800 crore), and Chhaava (crossing ₹400 crore). Her charm, versatility, and ability to connect with audiences across languages have made her a sought-after actress, often dubbed a "lucky charm" for box-office triumphs. Paired with Salman Khan, a veteran of Eid blockbusters like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan, Sikandar was expected to be her fourth straight victory. Yet, the film’s lukewarm reception has cast a shadow over these lofty expectations.

Social media buzz and initial reviews paint a grim picture. Fans and critics have labeled Sikandar a "disaster," citing an outdated storyline, lackluster screenplay, and uninspired execution. Salman’s signature action-hero persona, while still commanding, failed to salvage a narrative that many called "flat" and "predictable." Rashmika’s role as Saisri, Sanjay Rajkot’s wife, has been criticized as underutilized, reducing her to a glamorous footnote rather than a pivotal character. This starkly contrasts with her meaty, impactful roles in previous films, leaving fans disappointed.

For Salman, Sikandar marks another stumble after a string of underwhelming releases, with its opening day netting just ₹10 crore in advance bookings—a far cry from his past glory. For Rashmika, however, this setback might be temporary. Her upcoming projects, including Thama and Pushpa 3, suggest her blockbuster streak could quickly rebound. While Sikandar may dent her perfect record, Rashmika’s talent and fanbase ensure this "disaster" is merely a speed bump, not a roadblock, in her ascent to superstardom.