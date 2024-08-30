Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy Deny Defection Rumours

YSRCP MPs Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy and Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose firmly dismissed recent rumors suggesting that they are leaving the party.

Speaking to the media at the party central office here on Friday, MP Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose clarified that the reports about him leaving the party were false. Asserting that the YSR family has always supported him, he said he was rich in loyalty and dedication to the YSR family although he may not be wealthy in financial terms. He mentioned that he entered politics because he believed in the vision of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and his journey in politics will continue with Jagan Mohan Reddy.

MP Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy reiterated his commitment to the YSRCP and the leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy. Both MPs condemned the speculation about them and other Rajya Sabha members leaving the party. Subhash Chandra Bose pointed out that, except for a few, all YSRCP Rajya Sabha members are firmly with the party. He expressed disappointment that such baseless rumors continue to circulate despite their unwavering loyalty to the party.

Both MPs criticized the decision of some Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council members to resign from the party, stating that this was a betrayal to the party and its leader at a time when there is no possibility of immediate replacements. They expressed their strong disapproval of such actions, highlighting that they undermine the party's efforts and leadership. They emphasized that winning and losing in politics is not permanent, but it is crucial to uphold values in political life.