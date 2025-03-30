Sikandar Movie Review: A Misfire on All Fronts – Even Salman Khan and Rashmika Couldn't Save This Disaster

Salman Khan remains one of Bollywood’s last standing superstars, a larger-than-life figure who guarantees mass appeal. But even superstardom needs solid storytelling to stay relevant. Over the past few years, the formula for Salman’s films has been simple—style over substance, action over logic. Sikandar, his latest outing, follows the same blueprint. Slated for an Eid 2025 release, does this film mark a return to form, or is it yet another exercise in hero worship?

Plot: More Clichés Than Surprises

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Sikandar revolves around Sanjay Rajkot (Salman Khan), a powerful leader revered as a savior of the downtrodden. He is married to Saisri (Rashmika Mandanna), whose character acknowledges their glaring age gap in a half-hearted attempt at justification. While she fiercely supports her husband, Sanjay is soon embroiled in a deadly feud with the son of a powerful politician (Sathyaraj). As the conflict escalates, Sanjay must protect three individuals from the politician’s wrath, leading to a vengeance-driven saga shifting from Rajkot to Mumbai.

What Works: A Showcase of Salman Khan’s Persona

Sikandar’s marketing campaign made it abundantly clear—it is a film designed solely for Salman Khan fans. Every slow-motion walk, every grand close-up, and every pulsating background score is tailored to amplify his aura. The film revels in cinematic extravagance, treating Salman’s presence as the sole narrative force. If logic had a burial ground, Sikandar would be it.

What Doesn’t Work: Directionless Spectacle

A.R. Murugadoss, known for Ghajini (2008) and Holiday (2014), seems trapped in a bygone era. Sikandar lacks the tight screenplay and emotional core necessary for a gripping action thriller. Instead, the film struggles with incoherent storytelling, unresolved subplots, and uninspired execution.

Action sequences, which should be the film’s highlight, are a letdown. If the teaser had you expecting a stylish samurai battle, prepare for disappointment—there are no samurais, just run-of-the-mill goons recycled from decades-old Bollywood tropes. The film lacks memorable stunts, and even its hero worship feels outdated. Salman Khan’s numerous walking shots—where his silhouette is dramatically captured from a distance—mirror Murugadoss’ lost sense of direction.

Beyond Salman’s character, the supporting cast is poorly developed. Side characters exist merely to elevate the protagonist, their arcs leading nowhere. Even dance numbers, while expected, feel misplaced and fail to add any entertainment value.

Performances: A Lost Cause

Salman Khan, at 60, does what he can, but his limited expressions and stiff body language make it evident that his action-hero days are past their prime. His dialogue delivery often turns serious scenes unintentionally comical, making it seem as if he’s reading lines under duress.

Rashmika Mandanna’s character is underutilized—just as she begins to gain narrative importance, she is conveniently written off. The much-hyped modern rendition of ‘Lag Ja Gale’ adds nothing of substance. Sathyaraj, once a commanding presence as Kattappa in the Baahubali series, is reduced to a generic villain with bad dubbing and a forgettable conflict with the protagonist.

Sharman Joshi, Anjini Dhawan, and Kajal Aggarwal are given thankless roles, their potential wasted in a film that never quite figures out what to do with them.

Verdict: A Misfire on All Fronts

Sikandar fails at every level—weak storytelling, lackluster direction, forgettable music, and performances that range from mediocre to downright wasted. The film is nothing more than a vehicle for Salman Khan’s on-screen presence, offering little else. If hardcore fans can overlook its glaring flaws, the makers might still salvage a win. For the rest, it’s a tedious, outdated, and uninspired spectacle.