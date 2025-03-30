PMK urges TN govt to create separate Tamil teacher posts in schools

Chennai, March 30 (IANS) Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S. Ramadoss on Sunday called on the Tamil Nadu government to create separate Tamil teacher posts in government primary and middle schools, similar to the existing structure in high schools and higher secondary schools.

In a statement here, Dr Ramadoss emphasised the need to ensure proper implementation of Tamil as a compulsory subject in private schools as well.

He highlighted that although the state has mandated Tamil education in private institutions by law, enforcement remains weak, resulting in the non-appointment of qualified Tamil teachers.

"Currently, Tamil is taught as a compulsory subject in government schools up to Class 8, but there are no dedicated Tamil teacher posts for these classes. This not only hampers the quality of Tamil education but also contributes to rising unemployment among Tamil graduates," said Dr Ramadoss, a prominent leader of the Vanniyar community.

He noted that over 50,000 graduates with degrees in Tamil literature, along with B.Ed. qualifications, remain unemployed and are often forced to take up jobs unrelated to their field of study.

"Tamil can only be effectively taught by those who have specialised in the language. Despite repeated appeals from Tamil scholars, successive governments have failed to address this critical issue. This continued neglect is a grave injustice to the Tamil language," he added.

The PMK, although a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has consistently opposed the implementation of Hindi and the three-language policy proposed by the Union government, along with the state's ruling DMK.

PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss, son of Dr. Ramadoss, has previously stated that Tamil Nadu’s two-language policy is sufficient and effective. He pointed out that the state has achieved the status of the second most economically developed state in the country without adopting the three-language formula.

A former Union Minister, he had earlier criticised the Centre for attempting to impose the three-language policy, stating that while the Centre may try to persuade Tamil Nadu, it cannot enforce the policy against the will of the people.

