Sikandar BO Collection: Biggest Fake Collection in Hindi Cinema’s History?

Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar, has been experiencing a lackluster performance at the box office in recent months. Critics and fans alike were disappointed by each of his subsequent films subsequent to Bharat. His latest release, Sikandar, also falls in the same category.

Critics criticized the actor for not putting forth his best effort, and the film received disastrous reviews upon its release. Even the script, directed by AR Muragadoss, is a rehash of old ideas that are not new to Indian cinema. Despite its Eid release, the film, which features an excellent cast, fails to attract audiences to the theaters.

Salman Khan films and Eid are always synonymous. The actor has had numerous blockbusters whenever his movies were released on Eid, but the same can't be said about Sikandar. If the BO trends continue the way they are right now, Sikandar will be one of the worst disasters for Salman.

Coming to box-office collections, Sikandar has earned Rs. 26 crores in India on its first day, according to various industry trackers. However, it's interesting to note that the production house's box-office collections present a completely different picture.

The makers claim that the film has achieved an extraordinary feat on its opening day and amassed a whopping Rs.54 crore nett on its first day. This assertion is in stark contrast with what box-office trackers are showing.

Furthermore, corporate bookings have become the norm, especially in the Hindi film industry. In a hunt to project a certain hero's stardom, production houses and PR agencies are doing mass bookings across the country to boost the film's collections. This dangerous habit to satisfy the hero's fans' ego is only hurting the movies.

It's regrettable that Sikandar didn't perform well at the box office on its opening day, but it's imperative that Salman Khan carefully selects his next scripts and delivers a much-needed hit for his devoted fans in India.