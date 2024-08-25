Stree 2’ hits Rs 500 Crore, tops box office charts

The makers of the horror comedy "Stree 2," starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, announced on Sunday that the film has surpassed Rs 500 crore in global box office gross receipts. Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, "Stree 2" is a follow-up to the 2018 hit "Stree."

According to Maddock Films, the movie has earned approximately Rs 505 crore in total revenue, with Rs 426 crore from India and Rs 78.5 crore from international markets. The producers also reported that the film's domestic net box office receipts amount to Rs 361 crore. "Stree 2" achieved its highest collection on the second Saturday after its release, grossing Rs 33.80 crore.

This surpasses the earnings of "Animal" (Rs 32.47 crore), "Gadar 2" (Rs 31.07 crore), "Jawan" (Rs 30.10 crore), "Baahubali 2" (Rs 26.50 crore), "The Kashmir Files" (Rs 24.80 crore), and "Pathaan" (Rs 22.50 crore).

