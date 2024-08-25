Hezbollah, Israel clash risks regional spillover

Cairo, Aug 25 (IANS) Israeli and Hezbollah forces engaged in extensive exchanges of fire early Sunday morning along the Israel-Lebanon border, marking a significant escalation in their longstanding conflict.

Hezbollah announced it had launched hundreds of missiles into Israel in retaliation for the killing of its commander, Fouad Shokor, in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut last month. In response, Israel reported conducting numerous preemptive airstrikes targeting Hezbollah's rocket launchers in southern Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported.

The intensification of hostilities raises the risk of a broader conflict involving regional and international actors, including the United States and Iran, and threatens to undermine ongoing ceasefire efforts in Gaza, where Israel has been engaged in a protracted conflict with Hamas for over 10 months.

During an emergency national security cabinet meeting in Tel Aviv on Sunday morning, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the destruction of thousands of Hezbollah rockets.

"This morning we detected Hezbollah's preparations to attack Israel," Netanyahu said. "In consultation with the defence minister and the IDF chief of staff, we instructed the IDF to act proactively to remove the threat."

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported that around 100 Air Force fighter jets carried out preemptive strikes on Hezbollah rocket launchers. However, these attacks did not prevent Hezbollah from launching a large-scale assault on Israeli targets.

Hezbollah reported firing over 320 rockets and drones at northern Israel, while the IDF confirmed that about 210 rockets and 20 drones were launched from Lebanon, with some intercepted and others causing damage and injuries.

The Lebanon-based group also dismissed Israeli claims that the preemptive strikes disrupted its retaliation operations, claiming that the first round of its operations was "successful."

In Acre, a coastal city in northern Israel, a woman sustained light injuries from Hezbollah shrapnel, according to Magen David Adom, Israel's first aid service. Lebanese sources reported four militants killed and six others wounded in southern Lebanon due to Israeli raids.

Despite intense morning clashes, fighting has largely subsided since Sunday afternoon. However, Netanyahu warned that the Israeli airstrikes are "not the end of the story," adding that Israeli forces will "strike Hezbollah with surprising crushing blows."

After Hezbollah's rocket and drone attacks, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared a 48-hour nationwide emergency. Educational activities and workplaces may continue if shelter is available, but outdoor gatherings are limited to 30 people, and indoor gatherings to 300. Beaches near the Lebanon border are closed.

Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv experienced delays and flight redirections but reopened at 7 a.m. (0400 GMT), according to the Israel Airports Authority. Airlines including Royal Jordanian, Turkish Airlines, and Air France have cancelled flights to Beirut due to the escalating situation.

The situation remains tense as Iran and its allies threaten further retaliation for the deaths of Shokor and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Israel has warned of a strong response if the conflict escalates, potentially targeting critical infrastructure in southern Beirut and Lebanon, where Hezbollah's main bases are located.

The Houthi group in Yemen and Hamas have both praised Hezbollah's actions on Sunday. The Houthi group, which has launched many attacks against Israeli targets, congratulated Hezbollah and its leader Hassan Nasrallah for what it described as a "significant and courageous attack" against Israel.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati convened on Sunday morning an emergency meeting to assess the situation and called for international intervention to halt "the Israeli aggression."

Egypt has cautioned about the risks of escalation between Israel and Hezbollah, calling for calm and de-escalation. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry emphasized the need to maintain Lebanon's stability and prevent a state of "comprehensive instability" in the region.

Egypt is hosting high-level talks in Cairo on Sunday aimed at negotiating a cease-fire and discussing the release of hostages held by Hamas.

The talks are expected to include U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Egypt's chief intelligence official, Abbas Kamel. Israeli Mossad chief David Barnea is also anticipated.

Hamas has sent a delegation to Cairo for briefings but is not participating directly in the negotiations.

