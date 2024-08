Adipurush’ Actress Asha Sharma Dies at 88

Asha Sharma, a veteran performer best known for her part in Kumkum Bhagya, the popular program starring Ekta Kapoor, passed away on Sunday. Her age was eighty-eight. Her cause of death has not yet been made public. Her passing was confirmed by the Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA), which posted an obituary on its X account. Asha Sharma primarily appeared in films and daily soap operas as a mother and grandma. Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, was Asha Sharma's last film. Asha Sharma portrayed Shabari in the legendary play Adipurush.

In Prabhas' Adipurush, Asha Sharma was last seen. For her role in the Dharmendra and Hema Malini film Do Dishayen, which also starred Prem Chopra, Aruna Irani, and Nirupa Roy, Asha Sharma won recognition. Her credits include Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, and Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai.