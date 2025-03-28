Abhimanyu Singh gets a dream debut in Malayalam cinema with Mohanlal's Empuraan

Actor Abhimanyu Singh, who made his Malayalam cinema debut with L2: Empuraan, feels fortunate to be part of a film with such a grand scale and wide reach. The Gabbar Singh actor plays the primary antagonist in this high-profile project, which stars Superstar Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Caroline Koziol, and several Hollywood actors.

"People are loving it and raving about the film. I’m incredibly grateful for the appreciation I’ve been receiving for my role. The praise coming in from all over the country is overwhelming. I couldn’t have asked for a better opportunity. This film is significant for me, not just in terms of scale but also for the depth of my character," he shares.

Abhimanyu is now gearing up for his next big release, OG, starring Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, where he plays the antagonist. The Rules Ranjann actor promises a fresh take on the villainous role in OG, breaking away from the conventional Telugu cinema antagonist.

"My character in OG has a unique arc—it starts one way and takes a completely different turn. There will be moments where audiences will hate me and others where they might even like me. Sujeeth is a fantastic director, and I’m confident the film is shaping up well. It’s also my second time working with Pawan sir, and I’m eagerly looking forward to it," he says.

Beyond OG, Abhimanyu is also set to feature in the ambitious Bollywood project Lahore 1947, produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. "It’s a mega-budget film, and my role in it is unlike anything I’ve done before. I truly believe the audience is in for a cinematic treat," he adds.

Reflecting on his journey in Telugu cinema, Abhimanyu, who made his Tollywood debut with Nenu Naa Rakshasi, expresses gratitude for the strong antagonist roles he has portrayed over the last decade and a half. The Devara actor has won over audiences with his impactful performances but believes his journey is far from over.

"I’ve been fortunate to land substantial roles in Tollywood, but I feel like my real journey has just begun. With every new character, I explore different shades of my acting. Acting isn’t something one masters in a few years—it’s an art that sometimes takes a lifetime to perfect," he remarks.

As someone who has witnessed the evolution of storytelling in cinema, Abhimanyu acknowledges the impact of world cinema on the craft. He believes actors must constantly adapt to stay relevant.

"Telugu cinema has been thriving in recent years, and to keep up, actors must bring variety to their performances. I can’t afford to look or sound the same in every film. For me, diversifying my roles is far more important than playing the stereotypical villain repeatedly," he concludes.