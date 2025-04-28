'Apne desh ki taraqqi mai dimag lagao’: Dhawan hits back at Afridi's remark after Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has given a sharp and patriotic response to former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, who made controversial comments about the Indian Army following the deadly terror attack in south Kashmir's Pahalgam.

After the attack, in which 28 civilians tragically lost their lives, Afridi appeared on Pakistani television and blamed India's security forces, questioning their efficiency. Speaking to Samaa TV, Afridi said, "Tum logon ki 8 lakh hi fauj hai Kashmir mein aur yeh ho gaya. Iska matlab nalayak ho, nikamme ho na tum log security de nahi sake logon ko (You have an 800,000-strong army in Kashmir and this still happened. It means you are inefficient and useless if you can't provide security to the people)."

Afridi further mocked the Indian media's coverage of the incident, comparing it to a Bollywood production and suggesting that Indian cricketers were wrong to blame Pakistan for the attack.

Reacting strongly, Shikhar Dhawan took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and posted a blistering reply. He wrote, "Kargil mein bhi haraya tha, already itna gire hue ho aur kitna giroge, bewajah comments pass karne se acha hai apne desh ki taraqqi mai dimag lagao @SAfridiOfficial. Humein hamari Indian Army par bohot garv hai. Bharat Mata Ki Jai! Jai Hind!"

("We defeated you in Kargil too. You have already fallen so low, how much lower will you go? Instead of making baseless comments, it would be better if you focused on your country's development. We are very proud of our Indian Army. Bharat Mata Ki Jai! Jai Hind!")

The terrorist attack in Pahalgam has been one of the deadliest in Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama incident. The attack triggered global condemnation, and India has pointed towards Pakistan-backed terror outfits being responsible.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.