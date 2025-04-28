Tripura: One more held for ‘seditious’ comments on Pahalgam attack

Agartala, April 28 (IANS) Tripura Police on Monday arrested one more person for making “anti-national” comments on a social media post-Pahalgam terror attack, an official said.

A police official identified the accused as Sameed Miah, a resident of Maharani in southern Tripura’s Gomati district.

He said that they recently got two complaints in the Gomati district for making contentious content on social media, and one person was arrested, and the investigation is underway against the other person.

The official said that Miah was arrested from the Telkachara area under the Melagarh police station in Sepahijala district by the Gomati district police.

Earlier Tripura Police have arrested two persons -- a retired teacher and a student leader -- at Ambassa in the state’s Dhalai district and there are now in jail custody, while six other people either questioned by the police or in surveillance or proceedings under process for making contentious remarks on social media after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The official said that the three people were arrested under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

Police authorities have asked the people not to make any controversial or anti-national comments on social media relating to religion or sensitive matters, which might create ethnic or law and order problems.

The Police authorities also told the people that stringent legal action would be taken against those involved in such activity.

“Certain individuals were circulating provocative and misleading messages on social media. Please be aware that forwarding, sharing, or creating such content is an offence under the law. Stringent legal action will be taken against those involved in such activity,” the Tripura Police said in a post on X.

The police also urged everyone not to pay attention to or forward any provocative and misleading messages.

