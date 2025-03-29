‘Dhoom Machale’ Welcomes Royal Family: The Band’s Indian Roots and Connection to Swaminarayan

As King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla got out of their car and headed towards Westminster Abbey in London on March 10, the air was filled with the tunes of Scottish pipes, playing popular Bollywood songs. One song that particularly caught the attention of netizens was ‘Dhoom Machale’.

An Indian-Scottish band, the Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band, played the popular Hindi tune to welcome the Royal Family to the annual Commonwealth Day ceremony. While it was initially assumed that the Bollywood tune was overlaid on the visuals, the BBC posted a video on Instagram, confirming the extraordinary event.

Needless to say, Instagram users quickly began poking fun at the incident, recalling Hrithik Roshan’s iconic movie Dhoom 2. Some even referred to the event as India’s "revenge against the British."

Delving into the Band’s Background

The band has also attracted significant attention, with many curious about who they are.

According to their website, the Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band is part of the Maninagar Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan. It was established to honor Gurudev Adya Acharyapravar Jeevanpran Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa, one of the successors of Shree Swaminarayan.

They describe themselves as a unique international Indian Pipe Band in full Scottish regalia, capable of playing both Indian and Scottish tunes.

The five pipe bands of Maninagar Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan are based in India, Kenya, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

It is said that Lord Shree Swaminarayan taught devotion through classical arts such as drama, dance, singing, painting, and sculpture. Adhering to his principles, Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa is believed to have revived these arts and encouraged his Sants and followers to excel in these fields.

What is Commonwealth Day?

The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 56 independent nations, including India, almost all of which were once under British rule. Every year, the second Monday in March is observed as Commonwealth Day for member nations to celebrate their collective and individual achievements.

In his message this year, King Charles reflected on the friendship and support that member states offer one another. He said, “In these uncertain times, where it is all too easy to believe that our differences are problems instead of a source of strength and an opportunity for learning, the Commonwealth’s remarkable collection of nations and peoples came together in the spirit of support and, crucially, friendship. The Commonwealth’s ability to bring together people from all over the world has stood the test of time and remains as-ever important.”