Vijay Varma on Tamannaah Breakup: ‘Relationships Are Like Ice Cream’ – Fans React

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, one of Bollywood’s most talked-about couples, are making headlines yet again. The duo, who first shared the screen in Lust Stories 2 (2023), captivated audiences with their sizzling on-screen chemistry. Their romance reportedly blossomed during the shoot of the series, leading to a relationship that lasted nearly two years.

However, recent buzz suggests that the couple has called it quits. Tamannaah, who had previously acknowledged her relationship with Vijay, recently shared a cryptic post on social media, stating, "I feel happier being single than in a relationship. One must be cautious while choosing a partner." This statement has intensified breakup rumors.

Amid the speculation, Vijay Varma’s latest comment on relationships has gone viral. He said, "A relationship should be enjoyed like ice cream. Only then can you be truly happy. You must accept everything—joy, sorrow, anger, and irritation—and move forward." His unique analogy sparked mixed reactions, with netizens both amused and curious about his perspective.

Once known for their affectionate social media posts and public appearances, the couple’s sudden split has left fans puzzled. Many are questioning, "What went wrong between them?" While the breakup rumors continue to circulate, neither Tamannaah nor Vijay has officially addressed the situation, leaving fans eagerly waiting for confirmation.