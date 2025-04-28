Suriya Urges Fans to Avoid Smoking Ahead of Retro Release!

Actor Suriya, known for his powerful performances, has urged his fans not to smoke in real life, despite portraying a character who smokes in his upcoming film Retro. Speaking at the pre-release event of the film, held at Lulu Mall in Trivandrum, the actor emphasized the importance of avoiding the smoking habit, saying, “Just one caution. I have smoked cigarettes for the sake of the film. Please don’t smoke cigarettes in your life.”

Suriya further explained that smoking can quickly turn into an uncontrollable habit, advising fans, “If you start smoking, you will not be able to stop. You will start by saying, ‘Just one puff’ or ‘just one cigarette.’ But once you start, you will not be able to stop.” He made it clear that he does not endorse smoking and urged his audience to stay away from it.

The actor also spoke about his collaboration with director Karthik Subbaraj on Retro, which he described as a unique experience. "This is a Karthik Subbaraj film, and it will be different from the 45 films you’ve seen of mine," he said. Expressing his excitement for future projects with Karthik, Suriya added, "I really wish that I can have many more associations with Karthik in my life."

Retro, which is slated for release on May 1, has a runtime of 2 hours, 48 minutes, and 30 seconds. Alongside Suriya and Pooja Hegde, the film features an ensemble cast including Malayalam stars Joju George and Jayaram, and Tamil actor Karunakaran.

The film’s music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, while Shreyaas Krishna handles cinematography. Editing duties are by Shafique Mohamed Ali, and art direction is managed by Jacki and Mayapandi. Known for its high-action sequences, Retro also features stunts coordinated by renowned action choreographer Kecha Khamphakdee.

Suriya, who underwent special martial arts training in Thailand for his role, promises fans a thrilling cinematic experience with this much-awaited film.