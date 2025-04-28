Single Trailer: Sree Vishnu Promises Entertainer This Summer 2025

Known for his perfect comic timing, Sree Vishnu promises full-on fun with this vibrant entertainer. Backed by the prestigious Geetha Arts and presented by Allu Aravind, #Single blends comedy, romance, and drama into one lively package. Ketika Sharma and Ivana play the female leads, with Vennela Kishore adding his trademark humor to the story.

The trailer kicks off on a funny and quirky note. Sree Vishnu shares three golden rules to win a girl's heart: First, be a "good boy" — he appears as a sweet, charming guy. Second, show a bit of "bad boy attitude." Third, use a "mass voice," complete with cuss words and tough talk. The story gets even more interesting when he falls for Purva (played by Ketika Sharma), while another girl, Harini (played by Ivana), secretly loves him too. This sets up a fun and messy love triangle, which forms the core of the film.

#Single promises a complete entertainer — packed with laughs, romance, and feel-good drama. Director Caarthick Raju has crafted it to appeal to both young singles and family audiences alike.

Sree Vishnu once again shows why he’s called the king of entertainment, especially with his hilarious imitation of Balakrishna that is sure to leave everyone laughing. Ketika Sharma and Ivana look charming in their roles, and Vennela Kishore adds even more laughs with his brilliant comic timing.

The film also looks great technically. R. Velraj’s cinematography makes the visuals pop with energy and color, while Vishal Chandrashekhar’s music perfectly sets the lighthearted mood. Praveen KL has handled the editing, and Chandrika Gorrepati is the art director. The production quality from Geetha Arts and Kalya Films is top-notch.

With the trailer already creating a buzz, #Single promises to be a perfect summer treat. The film is set to hit theatres on May 9th. Directed by Caarthick Raju, the film is jointly produced by Geetha Arts and Kalya Films, with Vidya Koppineedi backing the project. The trailer was released today, giving audiences a first look at the colorful world of #Single.