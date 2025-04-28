AP Student Rehana Dies in Germany

A Telugu student in Germany named Rehana Begum passed away owing to ill health. Rehana was from Kanchepalli village, in the Giddaluru mandalam of Prakasam district. According to various reports, Rehana Begum passed away on the 21st of April.

On the 28th, her mortal remains arrived in her native village, where her relatives performed the final rites. Rehana was studying in Halle, Germany. She was the daughter of retired teacher Shaik Mehboob Shah. Rehana completed her postgraduate degree in biomedical engineering. For this purpose, she moved to Germany with the assistance of her parents.

Rehana had been suffering from blood cancer for the past year, and she breathed her last while battling the disease in Germany itself. Shaik Mehboob Shah has two daughters, and Rehana was the eldest.